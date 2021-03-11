Children’s Center of the AV offering services at two Lancaster Neighborhood Health Homes

LANCASTER – Residents of two Lancaster neighborhoods now have access to valuable support and resources close to home. The Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley (CCAV) and its partners are offering programs and support via Neighborhood Health Homes located at 422 East Landsford Street and 1102 West Avenue H-5.

Resources available within these homes include:

Classes in anger management, parenting and other healthy life skills.

Job readiness support, including resume creation and interview coaching.

Immunizations and basic healthcare services.

Consultations with CCAV community ambassadors to get connected with valuable social services programs.

More resources will be added in the coming weeks.

“By operating out of Neighborhood Health Homes, we can extend our reach and impact more people who utilize our programs and services,” said CCAV Executive Director Sue Page. “We are the new neighbor most people would love to have — friendly, helpful and reliable.”

CCAV is looking for donations to help equip the homes with the supplies they need. Anyone interested in donating, can order from the organization’s Amazon Smile Charity Wish List. The list is available on ccav.org/connect or by searching for “The Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley” on Amazon Smile.

Lancaster’s Neighborhood Health Homes are designed to bring health and wellness programming directly to neighborhoods that need it most.

“The Lancaster City Council and I are proud to have established partnerships with nonprofit organizations that allow us to collectively help local residents overcome a multitude of challenges and barriers,” said Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris. “The Children’s Center has played an important role in this community for more than 30 years, and we know local residents will benefit from the organization’s presence in these two Neighborhood Health Homes.”

Founded in 1988 Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley is a nonprofit organization that provides a continuum of services aimed at breaking the cycle of trauma. For more information, visit ccav.org.