LA County Sanitation Districts offer rebate program for COVID-impacted businesses

PALMDALE – The Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts have created a rebate program to provide aid to businesses whose sewer usage was reduced due to the COVID-19 safer-at-home orders.

The program provides a way for qualified businesses with reduced or no water use, due to the pandemic, to potentially receive a reduction or partial rebate of their District 14 and 20 wastewater service charge payments. The service charge payment is a separate line item on the property tax bill.

“We’re pleased that we worked out a means to provide some financial relief to our businesses who have been adversely affected by the pandemic,” said Palmdale Mayor and Sanitation District 14 & 20 Delegate Steve Hofbauer.

“The sanitation districts also offer a low-water rebate program that is open to all ratepayers that generate below average amounts of wastewater,” said Palmdale Councilmember Richard Loa, a delegate for District 20. “In these difficult times, businesses can certainly benefit from a well thought out program such as this.”

Applications for the COVID-19 rebate will be accepted through June 30, 2021. For more information visit www.lacsd.org/covidrebate, email rebate@lacsd.org, or call 562-908-4288, extension 2727.

The Sanitation Districts are a regional agency consisting of 24 independent special districts serving over 5.6 million people in 78 cities and unincorporated areas within Los Angeles County. For more information on the Sanitation Districts, visit www.lacsd.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

