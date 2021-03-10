George Lane returns to serve as AVEK Director

Former Antelope Valley-East Kern Water Agency Director George Lane accepted an appointment to fill AVEK’s Division 4 seat, a vacancy created following the untimely death of his 34-year-old son, Justin Lane, who was involved in a fatal traffic accident on Jan. 1.

AVEK Directors, in a 6-0 vote, approved the appointment during their Feb. 9 meeting, with Board Vice President Frank Donato making the motion to fill the vacancy and Director Robert Parris seconding that motion.

Prior to the vote, AVEK Attorney Tilden Kim recapped the events leading up to the appointment, saying that Directors on an Ad Hoc Committee considered their options on Jan. 4, after consulting with the law firm regarding the direction to take. AVEK officials notified Los Angeles County of the vacancy on Jan. 5, then released a public notice on Jan. 13, seeking Applicants for the Division 4 seat.

Lane, a third-generation Antelope Valley resident, submitted his application shortly after the vacancy announcement.

Board President Keith Dyas asked his colleagues if they had any questions for Lane. Director Shelley Sorsabal, who like her colleagues attended via Zoom, asked “What could you bring to the Agency?”

“Forty years of experience,” Lane replied. “That’s how long he served as the Division 4 Director before stepping down four years ago. Driving up here brought back memories. I’ll use my experience to help with cost savings.”

Board Vice President Frank Donato asked Lane. “Are you going to have time to put in? You did a heck of a job when I was working with you.”

Lane replied “Yes I have the time, I have less commitments than before and I don’t foresee taking on any other commitments,”

Comments to Lane from other AVEK Directors included: “you would be an incredible addition” and “thank you for serving again.”

In addition to his decades of experience serving AVEK, Lane is President of Monte Vista Company, a local business founded in 1953. He also co-operates Lane Ranch & Co with his wife, Charlene, which supplies livestock and equipment to the motion picture industry of which Lane is a member of the Screen Actors Guild.

[Information via news release from the Antelope Valley-East Kern Water Agency.]

–