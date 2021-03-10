AJCC to host virtual job fair for Jay Nolan Community Services

PALMDALE – America’s Job Center of California and Jay Nolan Community Services will host a virtual job fair on Thursday, March 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Positions include home support worker and community facilitator I, II & IV. Positions are available throughout Santa Clarita, Los Angeles, Pasadena, Koreatown, Glendale, Burbank, and San Fernando Valley.

Interested candidates must schedule a virtual appointment https://jaynolan_hiring_mar2021.eventbrite.com. Candidates must also be registered with CALJOBS and have a resume tailored to match the position. Dress professionally during the virtual interview.

Details about the positions, benefits, and the company may be found at or www.jaynolan.org. For more information, contact dsantamaria@jvs-socal.org or call 661-208-4945.

