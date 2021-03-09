Last chance for local artists, authors to apply for Palmdale’s Book & Art Festival

PALMDALE – Local authors and artists have until this Friday, March 12, to apply to be part of 2021 Inkwell: Palmdale’s Book & Art Festival, scheduled for a virtual launch on May 1.

Inkwell: Palmdale’s Book & Art Festival is a unique opportunity for artists and authors of all ages to display their work, and network with other local artists, authors, and the public. This year’s festival will feature a virtual exhibit, artist webinars, live paintings, and home activity kits.

Interested persons are encouraged to apply on the city’s website at www.cityofpalmdale.org/Inkwell by this Friday, March 12. There is no fee to participate. Each selected featured artist or author will be provided a time slot to present virtually about their work.

“Local artists and authors still have time to be part of this great opportunity to engage with the community in a fun and safe virtual platform,” said Recreation Supervisor Laura Rice.

For more information, call 661-267-5905.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–