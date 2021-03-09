Authorities ID man found dead following possible hit-and-run in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A man who may have been killed in a hit-and-run collision Sunday in Lancaster has been identified.

He was 43-year-old Joshua Bermudez of Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The incident was reported around 10:10 p.m. Sunday, March 7, on the 2300 block of West Avenue M, according to the Los Angles County Sheriff’s Department.

“Palmdale Station received the call of a possible hit-and-run,” according to a sheriff’s department statement. “When deputies arrived, they discovered a man suffering from trauma to his head.”

Bermudez was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office and the sheriff’s department.

The incident remains under investigation, and detectives are canvassing the area for any witnesses and video surveillance. Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

