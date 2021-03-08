Woman killed in head-on Lancaster crash ID’d

LANCASTER – Authorities have identified an elderly female driver who died Saturday afternoon in a head-on crash in Lancaster.

She was 76-year-old Eileen Morales of Littlerock, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The fatal collision happened around 12:20 p.m. Saturday, March 6, on Avenue J, just east of 70th Street East, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

Morales was driving a 1999 Buick Regal westbound on Avenue J when an eastbound Chevy Impala veered into the westbound lane and both vehicles collided, the CHP report states.

Morales was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Impala’s driver — 44-year-old Joshua Dumas of Lancaster — sustained “moderate” injuries and was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital for treatment, according to the CHP report.

“The involvement of alcohol and/or drugs is not suspected,” the CHP report states.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer C. Borne at the CHP Antelope Valley Area office at 661-948-8541.

