Visitors now allowed at Antelope Valley Hospital as COVID-19 cases decline

LANCASTER – “In consideration of low infection rates,” Antelope Valley Hospital is welcoming back visitors starting Monday, March 8, officials announced.

Visitors will be allowed to see patients between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m., Monday through Sunday. To ensure the safety of patients, hospital personnel and visitors, the following safety measures and visitation guidelines will remain in place:

Patients may have up to two visitors in the room at one time, this will include patients in the Emergency Department.

Children visiting the hospital must be 16 years of age or older. Children less than 16 years of age will require hospital approval.

The same visiting hours will apply to our Women & Infants Pavilion, which includes Labor & Delivery, Neonatal Intensive Care (NICU), and Pediatric Unit. Specific guidelines for these departments can be found on the hospital’s website.

Food and flowers will not be permitted in the hospital.

“AVH will maintain the requirement for all visitors to have their temperature taken prior to entering the hospital, and will restrict anyone showing signs of COVID, including cough and fever. Visitors must check-in at the temperature monitoring stations located at the Main Hospital and Women & Infants Pavilion’s primary entrances,” hospital officials said in a news release.

“Paper face masks are required and must be worn at all times while in the hospital. If visiting a COVID positive patient, additional personal protective equipment (PPE) will be required and provided by the hospital. If preferred, AVH will facilitate a ZOOM call for ICU and PCU remote visits,” the news release continues.

For more information, contact Antelope Valley Hospital at 661-949-5000 or visit: https://www.avhospital.org/covid.