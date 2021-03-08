Man found dead in Lancaster [update: possible hit-and-run]

LANCASTER – A man’s body was found in Lancaster on Sunday and the death is under investigation as suspicious, authorities announced Monday.

The body was reported around 10:10 p.m. Sunday, March 7, in the 2300 block of West Avenue M, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate, but no further information was released by the sheriff’s department as of Monday afternoon.

The victim’s name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The victim was described only as a man in his 40s.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

UPDATE: The victim may have been killed in a hit-and-run, according to an LASD update issued on March 8. According to the news release:

Palmdale Station received the call of a possible hit and run. When deputies arrived, they discovered a man suffering from trauma to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The male victim is Hispanic and appears to be in his 40’s. The cause of death will be determined by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner. Investigators are canvassing the area for any witnesses and video surveillance.”

–