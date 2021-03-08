Man dies after rollover crash on 14 Freeway in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A 64-year-old man died Sunday afternoon in a rollover crash on the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in Lancaster, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. Sunday, March 7, on the southbound 14 Freeway south of Avenue B, according to the CHP.

The driver apparently lost control of his Toyota, veered left onto the dirt median, then swerved back onto the right shoulder, overturning the car and getting ejected from it, the CHP said. He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver’s name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but he was a 64-year-old man from Compton, according to the CHP.

No other injuries were reported in the single-vehicle crash.

All southbound lanes were temporarily blocked at that location until around 4:40 p.m. Sunday, March 7, when all lanes were reopened, the CHP reported.

–