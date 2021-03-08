Deputies injured by motorist

Two Palmdale Sheriff’s Station deputies sustained minor injuries when their patrol cars were struck by a vehicle, the sheriff’s department reported Monday.

The deputies were working a local road closure when they were hit by a driver who didn’t see them, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department shared on the Palmdale Station’s Twitter feed.

The collision happened near the intersection of 25th Street West and Columbia Way.

The two deputies were transported to a hospital with what were described as minor injuries.

“Please be aware of your surroundings while driving,” the department reminded motorists. “Our lives could depend on it.”