Palmdale accepting applications for Measure AV Oversight Committee

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is accepting applications for the new Measure AV Oversight Committee.

Measure AV was a ¾ cent sales tax passed by Palmdale voters on the Nov. 3, 2020 election. The revenues and expenditures from the tax are to be regularly reviewed by an oversight committee to ensure the funds collected are expended for the purposes specified in the Measure AV Ballot language.

The Palmdale City Council will appoint a seven-member committee and by resolution, adopt guidelines for the duties of the oversight committee. The committee will have an opportunity to review, comment and make recommendations on proposed expenditures which may include, but not be limited to, receiving semi-annual reports from city staff each fiscal year on revenues and expenditures from the tax imposed by Ordinance No. 1549.

Members of the committee shall meet as necessary to review and provide input on proposed revenues and expenditures of funds. The committee will submit recommendations through city staff to the City Council for consideration.

To qualify, candidates must live in or own a business in the City of Palmdale. Elected officials are not eligible. The application is available at www.governmentjobs.com/careers/palmdale. Applications will be accepted until March 25.

For more information, contact the Palmdale City Clerk at cityclerkdepartment@cityofpalmdale.org at 661-267-5151.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

