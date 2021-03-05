Man struck, killed by vehicle in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A man walking in a traffic lane was struck and killed by a pickup truck early Friday morning in Lancaster, authorities said.

The fatal collision happened around 1:05 a.m. Friday, March 5, on Avenue I, west of 50th Street West, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“Preliminary investigation indicates a male adult in a Toyota Tundra was traveling eastbound on Avenue I. A male adult (pedestrian) was reportedly walking westbound on Avenue I in the eastbound lane of travel. The male adult (pedestrian) was struck by the Toyota Tundra,” the news release states.

Paramedics from the Los Angeles County Fire Department arrived on scene to provide aid. The pedestrian was critically injured and transported to Antelope Valley Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

The collision remains under investigation.

“Speed does not appear to be a factor in the collision. It is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs played a role,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact the traffic investigators at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

