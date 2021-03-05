Antelope Valley Hospital announces new bariatrics program

LANCASTER – Dr. John Yadegar has joined the Antelope Valley Hospital medical staff as an integral part of the hospital’s new bariatric program.

The hospital has successfully completed its first bariatric surgery and is continuing to help patients start a journey towards a healthier lifestyle and improved quality of life. Morbid obesity is a result of multiple factors including genetics, environment, and behavior. Furthermore, can contribute to life-threatening conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, and respiratory problems. In the Antelope Valley, 30% of adults are obese and 37% of adults are considered over-weight—both higher than all of Los Angeles County.

“We feel it’s our obligation to address the local issues of obesity, and provide the AV with advanced healthcare options with weight-loss programs like this. It’s a great opportunity for many to start a healthier way of living,” said Edward Mirzabegian, CEO Antelope Valley Hospital.

As a previous recipient of the Best Laparoscopic Surgical Resident award and the USA Top Surgeon award, Dr. Yadegar is eager to grow the weight-loss surgery program at AVH. Dr. Yadegar earned his medical degree from the University College and Middlesex School of Medicine in London, England, and has completed several residencies in Emergency Room, General Surgery, and Orthopedics. He completed his fellowship in minimal invasive and advanced laparoscopic/bariatric surgery from UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. Dr. Yadegar has also authored and co-authored numerous publications, his most recent relating to Gastric Bypass Surgery.

“Obesity is a multi-system disease process and its resolution depends on a global approach to deal with, not only the physical aspects of obesity, but also its psychosocial dimensions,” Dr. Yadegar said of the program. “If a patient is 100 pounds over their ideal body weight and has associated medical problems, such as diabetes or high blood pressure, they most likely will qualify for the surgical option to fight this disease. However, surgery is part of a life style change to include healthy nutrition and regular exercise.”

Bariatric surgery is an effective treatment for morbid obese patients because it allows patients to safely sustain considerable weight-loss, while improving other obesity-related health conditions. For more information, contact a patient advocate and/or weight-loss coordinator at the Antelope Valley Hospital Bariatric Program at 661-723-7833.

[Information via news release from Antelope Valley Hospital.]

–