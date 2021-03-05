America’s Job Center to hold manufacturing recruitment

PALMDALE — America’s Job Center of California, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale, will host a virtual recruitment event for manufacturing positions on Tuesday, March 9, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.

Available positions include machinist apprentice, tech support, and welder apprentice.

Interested candidates should register on Eventbrite at https://avmanufacturing.eventbrite.com. Candidates must be registered with CalJobs at www.caljobs.ca.gov to receive an interview.

For more information, call or email Lidia Gaxiola at LGaxiola@jvs-socal.org .