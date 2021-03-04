Palmdale City Library announces Black History Month essay winners

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library announced the winners of its Black History Month essay writing contest during a virtual Zoom awards ceremony Wednesday night.

The winners are Rocio Rivera, first place in the 9th to 12th grade category; Khloe N. Kith, first place in the 6th to 8th grade category; Ily Mac Millan, second place in the 6th to 8th grade category; and Anthony Rivera, third place in the 6th to 8th grade category.

The contest’s theme was “Who is your favorite African American Hero and how has she or he influenced your life?” The winning essays may be found on at www.cityofpalmdale.org/library or on the Palmdale City Library Facebook page.

“We were very impressed with the thoughts and writing shared with us during this contest,” said Library Director Robert Shupe. “I encourage everyone to view the winning essays on our website and Facebook page to see some impressive work.”

Due to COVID-19, the Palmdale City Library is not open for walk-in services. Patrons may call the Library for phone reference and readers advisory services, or place items on hold online through the Library’s website that may be picked-up by appointment. Library staff members are available to assist customers on the phone Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167, or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–