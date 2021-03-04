Cold weather alert extended for Antelope Valley

A cold weather alert for the Antelope Valley was extended through Monday, March 8, due to wind-chill temperatures expected to fall below 32 degrees at night.

“Children, the elderly, and people with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during cold weather,” Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said. “Extra precaution should be taken to ensure they don’t get too cold when they are outside.”

Davis urged the public to take precautions to protect against the cold, including dressing in layers of warm clothing if spending time outdoors, and protecting the head, hands and feet from the cold by wearing a hat, scarf, gloves and socks.

Check frequently on and help family members, friends and neighbors with limited mobility and limited access to heat, such as seniors or those who are ill, and bring pets indoors overnight.

Davis also warned of the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning, noting that people should avoid using stoves, barbecues or ovens to heat their homes, and should install a detector for the odorless gas.

People exposed to cold weather for prolonged periods can lose body heat and develop hypothermia. Symptoms vary depending on how long a person is exposed to cold temperatures, but early symptoms include shivering, fatigue, loss of coordination, and confusion and disorientation. Late symptoms of hypothermia include no shivering, blue skin, dilated pupils, slowed pulse and breathing, and loss of consciousness.

People exposed to extremely cold weather conditions, such as places where it snows and where freezing occurs, may be at risk of frostbite, which results in loss of feeling and color in affected areas. The most common affected areas are the nose, ears, cheeks, chin, fingers or toes.

Carbon monoxide poisoning can cause shortness of breath, headaches, muscle and joint pain, and nausea. Exposure to high levels could lead to death within minutes.

Those who need shelter should call the 2-1-1 information line. For the deaf and hard of hearing, call the TDD line at 1-800-660-4026.

