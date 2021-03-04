AVTA begins bus service for local residents getting COVID-19 vaccines

LANCASTER – The Antelope Valley Transit Authority on March 8 will launch fare free dedicated routes from its transportation centers to the COVID-19 vaccination center at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds in Lancaster, the agency announced.

The dedicated routes will service the AV Fairgrounds from both Palmdale and Lancaster. Palmdale pick up and drop off locations will be at the Palmdale Transportation Center on 6th Street East and Technology Drive, and the South Valley Transit Center at 40th Street East and Palmdale Blvd. Lancaster pick up and drop off locations will be at the Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park on 10th Street West at Avenue K-8, and the Boulevard Transit Center at Jackman Street and Sierra Highway.

These bus routes will run on 35-minute frequencies during the days and hours the vaccination site is in operation. The service will be fare free, and riders will be responsible for scheduling their appointment at the vaccination center.

“I want to thank the members of the AVTA Board of Directors for supporting this effort to make the COVID 19 vaccine available to all residents of the Antelope Valley,” said AVTA Board Chairman Marvin Crist. “We have an established history of looking at the ‘big picture’ and our board will continue working with the AVTA staff to provide enhanced service to our community.”

The COVID-19 vaccine will be available to all eligible residents regardless of insurance. In order to receive a vaccination, qualified residents will be required to make an appointment via kp.org/covidvaccine. For eligibility guidelines, please visit kp.org/covidvaccine.

“Transportation is often a lifeline for many members of our community, connecting residents with work, businesses, schools, healthcare, and in this case, an essential, life-saving vaccine,” Crist added. “AVTA’s response to our initial request on this project was very commendable, preparing a proposal and plan in under 24 hours, allowing the board to act quickly.”

AVTA will continue a policy of 50% reduced maximum seated occupancy, and operators and riders will continue to observe social distancing. A mask or cloth face covering is still required to be worn in order to board and ride the bus.

