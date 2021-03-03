COVID-19 vaccination clinic this Saturday in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A free drive through COVID-19 vaccination clinic will take place on Saturday, March 6, at the Palmdale Transportation Center, located at 39000 Clock Tower Plaza Drive.

The vaccines are available to eligible residents by appointment and pre-registration only.

People age 65 and over, educators, emergency personnel, healthcare workers and food workers – including restaurant workers, supermarket workers and delivery drivers – are eligible to receive the vaccine.

To register for an appointment, visit: https://bartz-altadonna-chc.org/covid-vaccines-reg-forms.

If you have trouble registering, have questions, or want to be placed on a wait list for future clinics, call 661-874-4438.

The event is hosted by the Bartz-Altadonna Community Health Center in partnership with the Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley and the City of Palmdale.

“We can’t thank Bartz-Altadonna and the Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley enough for stepping up and leading this effort to bring this much needed vaccine to the residents of Palmdale and the Antelope Valley,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “I encourage everyone who is eligible to register for their vaccine today or get on the waiting list.”

“This is a wonderful partnership that is making a positive impact on our community,” said Mayor Pro Tem Laura Bettencourt. “Thanks also go to City staff for their logistical efforts to make this happen very quickly.”

““Our City Council and City staff are committed to the health and well-being of our community and this collaboration is just one example of partnerships we have engaged to help bring more vaccines to our community,” said Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy. “We look forward to future opportunities for partnerships which make our community healthier for all our residents. Be sure to take advantage of this opportunity and remember, this is our shot, Palmdale!”

For more information, call 661-874-4438.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]