Palmdale Sheriff’s Station seeking public input on OHV grant application

PALMDALE – The Palmdale Sheriff’s Station is applying for a grant through the California State Parks and Recreation Division to fund the Antelope Valley Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) enforcement team, authorities announced.

The process includes a 60-day period, from March 2 to May 3, to allow the public to review and comment on the preliminary grant application.

“We encourage people to view the application and submit comments and questions. The Antelope Valley State Parks and Recreation Off-Highway Vehicle Grant Application can be viewed at Palmdale.lasd.org under Featured Services/Off Road Enforcement Program,” according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

The public may provide comments to both the Antelope Valley OHV team and the Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division by emailing: lasdohv@lasd.org and carbon copying OHVinfo@parks.ca.gov.

About the Antelope Valley OHV Team

In order to tackle the high volume of off-highway vehicle complaints, the Palmdale Station Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Team was created in 2000, initially concentrating on issues within the city of Palmdale. The team’s area of patrol eventually expanded to cover the entire area of Northern Los Angeles County.

The team is comprised of personnel from both the Palmdale and Lancaster Sheriff Stations and consists of one sergeant and nine deputies. The Antelope Valley Off-Highway Vehicle Team uses both stations and the Quartz Hill Substation for deployments. The team deploys throughout the week and weekends to handle OHV complaints, which are called in by the public to either Palmdale Station, Lancaster Station or the 5th District County Supervisor’s Office.

