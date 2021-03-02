Palmdale City Library to announce essay contest awards virtually

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library will announce the winners of its Black History Month essay writing contest in a virtual awards ceremony via Zoom on Wednesday, March 3, at 7 p.m. The public is invited to attend this online event.

Interested persons may view the ceremony at https://libraryiq.zoom.us/j/98247440855?pwd=NXFlak1CQjFtbWtoYzdwemZIbnNmdz09. Virtual attendees will not have the ability to communicate directly with the award recipients; however, comments may be sent to: pcl@cityofpalmdale.org.

The theme of the essay contest was “Who is your favorite African-American hero and how has she or he influenced your life?”

“We are very impressed with the thoughts and writing shared with us during this contest and we are excited to share these inspiring essays with members of our community in a virtual format,” said Library Director Robert Shupe. “We also plan to print the top placing essays on the Library website and Facebook site so that all may enjoy reading them.”

Due to COVID-19, the Palmdale City Library is not open for walk-in services. Patrons may call the library for phone reference and readers advisory services, or place items on hold online through the library’s website that may be picked-up by appointment. Library staff members are available to assist customers on the phone Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167, or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

