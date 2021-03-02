Homeless person stabbed in Lancaster, few details released

LANCASTER – Authorities have released few details about the stabbing of a homeless person on Lancaster Boulevard Monday morning.

The stabbing occurred around 9:40 a.m. Monday, March 1, in the 600 block of West Lancaster Boulevard, near Sierra Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. A suspect could be seen being taken into custody, but deputies at the scene did not disclose details. The suspect’s name was not released.

It was unclear what led up to the stabbing. Portions of Lancaster Boulevard were blocked off Monday morning to allow for the ongoing investigation.

No further details on the incident were released as of Tuesday morning.

Editor’s note: We’ll update this story when/if more details become available.

–