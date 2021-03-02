Homeless person stabbed in Lancaster, few details released

LANCASTER – Authorities have released few details about the stabbing of a homeless person on Lancaster Boulevard Monday morning.
The stabbing occurred around 9:40 a.m. Monday, March 1, in the 600 block of West Lancaster Boulevard, near Sierra Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
The victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. A suspect could be seen being taken into custody, but deputies at the scene did not disclose details. The suspect’s name was not released.
It was unclear what led up to the stabbing. Portions of Lancaster Boulevard were blocked off Monday morning to allow for the ongoing investigation.
No further details on the incident were released as of Tuesday morning.
Editor’s note: We’ll update this story when/if more details become available.
Bill says
Check the Sheriffs stations address. This happened within a rocks throw
Stabbed says
No problem. George Gascon is the DA.
No Bid Contracts says
Very sad story. The homeless are far more likely to be victims of crimes rather than perpetrators. That’s not what Rex tells us, but it’s what the facts state. If we had only spent the $31 million on the county building rather than giving a no bid contract to Rex’s friend for Kensington, we might have made a dent in the problem by now.
OKFine says
This is most likely a case of Homeless on Homeless crime. Over some piece of junk, some choice spot, some sort of status symbol, drugs, or alcohol.
The majority of homeless people are not all that stable or rational.