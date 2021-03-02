LANCASTER – A 55-year-old Lancaster man died Monday night after his vehicle crossed into the opposing traffic lane and collided with a big rig, authorities said.
The fatal collision happened around 9:36 p.m. Monday, March 1, on Sierra Highway, south of Avenue D, according to a California Highway Patrol report.
Eric Buchanan Sr. was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo southbound on Sierra Highway at about 55-60 miles per hour, when he “allowed his vehicle to veer to the right, onto the dirt shoulder… then veered to the left, resulting in his vehicle crossing the southbound lane of Sierra Highway into the northbound lane, directly into the path of [a] Freightliner tractor trailer,” the CHP report states.
The big rig’s driver was unable to avoid the Monte Carlo and crashed into the left side of the vehicle, according to the CHP report. The force of the impact resulted in fatal injuries to Buchanan, according to the CHP.
“Drugs or alcohol appear to have been a factor in this traffic collision,” the CHP report states.
The rig’s driver, 57-year-old Juan Bojorquez Gomez of Mexicali, was not injured in the crash.
Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer D. Oblonsky at the CHP Antelope Valley Area office at 661-948-8541.
6 comments for "Driver killed in crash with big rig near Lancaster"
Veered says
“Drugs or alcohol appear to have been a factor…”
That was Eric’s last DUI.
Jordan Sanchez Buchanan says
Without any information being provided I would appreciate it if you didn’t comment these things.
ADAM YATES says
The best thing to do nowadays is keep tons of space between you and traffic ahead of you. I travel at 65-70 mph, ALL THE TIME, in the “slow” lane, and allow everyone to pass me, which they always do while speeding recklessly by. Pretty soon, I have at least 20-40 car lengths between me and the first person ahead of me. That way, I can see when the fools smash into each other way ahead of time, thus keeping me and my family safe. But there’s a second critical part to this, and that’s to constantly monitor your rear view mirror for reckless fools coming up behind you at great speed. It’s easy to get smashed by these morons, too, if you don’t account for their stupidity. I won’t tell you how I handle them. Suffice to say, if I stay vigilant, I see them coming from a long ways behind me, and avoid having them ruin my life. Stupid, drunk, reckless drivers, and people in general, can wreck your life in nano-second if you let them.
Democrat Dave says
My little trick when I drive the car pool lane on the 14 is to turn on my left turn signal when a car is right on my tail. They get the message and back up a bit.
I only do that when I can’t go any faster due to the cars in front of me.
lori says
God bless his family, children & a special person in his life. Rest in Paradise Eric.
Ron says
This been happening alot lately.