Driver killed in crash with big rig near Lancaster

LANCASTER – A 55-year-old Lancaster man died Monday night after his vehicle crossed into the opposing traffic lane and collided with a big rig, authorities said.

The fatal collision happened around 9:36 p.m. Monday, March 1, on Sierra Highway, south of Avenue D, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

Eric Buchanan Sr. was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo southbound on Sierra Highway at about 55-60 miles per hour, when he “allowed his vehicle to veer to the right, onto the dirt shoulder… then veered to the left, resulting in his vehicle crossing the southbound lane of Sierra Highway into the northbound lane, directly into the path of [a] Freightliner tractor trailer,” the CHP report states.

The big rig’s driver was unable to avoid the Monte Carlo and crashed into the left side of the vehicle, according to the CHP report. The force of the impact resulted in fatal injuries to Buchanan, according to the CHP.

“Drugs or alcohol appear to have been a factor in this traffic collision,” the CHP report states.

The rig’s driver, 57-year-old Juan Bojorquez Gomez of Mexicali, was not injured in the crash.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer D. Oblonsky at the CHP Antelope Valley Area office at 661-948-8541.