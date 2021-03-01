Mass COVID-19 vaccination site coming to AV Fairgrounds March 8

LANCASTER – A COVID-19 vaccination site for Antelope Valley residents is opening at the AV Fairgrounds starting Monday, March 8, according to an announcement by the city of Lancaster.

In partnership with Kaiser Permanente, the COVID-19 vaccination site will be open to all eligible residents regardless of insurance. In order to receive a vaccine, qualified residents will be required to make an appointment via kp.org/covidvaccine. Kaiser Permanente will expand eligibility based on vaccine availability and changing guidelines from the state. For current eligibility guidelines, visit kp.org/covidvaccine.

“Residents will finally have a reliable, local source for getting vaccinated,” said Alison Segal, Chief Administrative Officer, Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley. “We couldn’t be more excited to have the opportunity to expand vaccine operations in the Antelope Valley.”

“Having lost three family members to COVID-19, I know firsthand the importance of getting our community vaccinated quickly and efficiently,” said Kaiser Permanente Hospital Administrator Maybelle Liquigan. “We are proud to support this effort — it’s simply the right thing to do for the Antelope Valley.”

Local Kaiser Permanente medical staff, as well as Lancaster city staff and volunteers, have offered their time to work at the vaccination site. Kaiser Permanente personnel will be overseeing storage and administration of vaccines.

Lancaster city officials are encouraging local residents to take advantage of this opportunity to help end the COVID-19 battle. Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris and the Lancaster City Council will continue to advocate for vaccination sites and notify residents as soon as more information becomes available, according to a city news release.

“If we have to go door to door to help people sign up for the vaccination, that’s what we will do,” Parris said in the news release. “We want to ensure that everyone in our city has access to this vaccine. Together we will continue to build resilience and overcome this pandemic.”

For more information on COVID-19 resources available in Lancaster, visit: www.cityoflancasterca.org/coronavirus.

