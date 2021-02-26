Palmdale to host free identity theft and scam prevention virtual presentations

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s neighborhood services department will host four Identity Theft and Scam Prevention presentations via Zoom in March in recognition of National Consumer Protection Week.

The Zoom meetings will be held on Monday, March 1, at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., and Wednesday, March 3, at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. To participate, email publicsafety@cityofpalmdale.org or call 661-267-5170.

Each presentation will cover ID theft, current scams, computer-based fraud, and provide the opportunity to have questions answered in these areas.

“March 1 through March 7 is National Consumer Protection Week and the city of Palmdale is offering these free presentations on how to be a safe consumer while protecting your identity and avoiding scams both online and by phone,” said Palmdale Public Safety Supervisor Kery German. “We want to arm our residents with some tools to limit the harm, frustration and expense that can accompany the many types of scams out there.”

“We’re also making them available to community groups at your convenience simply by calling the Public Safety office at 661-267-5170,” German said.

For more ways to keep yourself safe, visit www.ftc.gov/ncpw and read the latest information from consumer protection experts at the Federal Trade Commission.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

