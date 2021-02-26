Lancaster hosting “Ask & Mask” drive-thru event on March 6

LANCASTER – The city of Lancaster is hosting an “Ask & Mask” event for local residents who need information about COVID-19 and the resources available to the community.

The free drive-through Q&A event is happening from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, at the Lancaster National Soccer Center, located at 43000 30th Street East. Lancaster’s deputy mayors, Dr. Larry Stock and Antelope Valley Hospital Chief Nurse Representative Maria Altamirano, will be available to help answer COVID-19-related questions on topics such as testing, vaccine, general safety, and free resources available to the community.

Free masks and PPE supplies also will be provided.

“All are welcome; no health insurance is required and bilingual staff will be available for our Spanish-speaking community,” city officials said in a news release. “Please note: this is a question-and-answer style community event providing advice and PPE only; no medical services will be offered.”

⁠ For more information on this event, visit www.cityoflancasterca.org/askandmask.

[Information via news release from the city of Lancaster.]

–