Pearblossom Highway now open

PALMDALE – The Pearblossom Highway rebuild project is now complete and the roadway has reopened. Motorists are advised to drive safely while adapting to the new traffic patterns, turn lanes, intersections, and traffic signals.

The $13.5 million City of Palmdale/Los Angeles County project completely reconstructed 3.2 miles and 1.1 million square feet of pavement on Pearblossom Highway from Old Nadeau Road to 55th Street East. Used by over 34,000 vehicles daily, it provides 16 lane miles of new, long-lasting, and sustainable roadway built to support heavy truck traffic. The 19.4-inch-deep multilayer road consists of five layers of different material, including two asphalt layers, a concrete base, aggregate base, and synthetic geogrid, with a life expectancy of 40-plus years.

This project features many safety improvements and ADA upgrades at major signalized intersections along the project, including new signal equipment, new pedestrian/equestrian push-button systems, new or upgraded ADA-compliant curb ramps, and new ladder-style crosswalks. The roadway also includes new high visibility striping for enhanced safety in a variety of driving conditions, and to meet future standards for automated vehicles. Additionally, a 2,125-foot safety barrier was installed in the median between 25th St. East and 30th St. East, and a 1,045-foot concrete K-Rail safety barrier was installed on the north side of Pearblossom Highway at Barrel Springs Elementary School, providing improved safety for students, teachers, and families.

The PBH project began in September 2019. It was necessitated by decades of weathering and heavy use, including many heavy trucks, which put tremendous stress on the pavement, leading to cracks, potholes, and poor ride quality.

Funding sources for the project included SB-1, state gas tax, TDA Article 8, Measure R, and Measure M, as well as contributions from Los Angeles County and Palmdale School District.

This project was made possible through the coordinated efforts of project partners Granite Construction, Southstar Engineering, Los Angeles County Public Works, Los Angeles County Fire and Sheriff Departments, California Highway Patrol, Palmdale School District, and Palmdale Water District.

For more information, visit www.PearblossomRebuild.com.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–