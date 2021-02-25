Children’s Center of the AV adds 5 new board members

LANCASTER – The Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley has increased the size of its board of directors with the addition of five accomplished business leaders. The new members bring the overall size of the board to 11.

“Our new board members are not only highly qualified to lead the Children’s Center, they are representative of the community we serve and expand the board’s collective cultural awareness,” said Samantha Schmitz, CCAV board chair. “The Children’s Center strives to ensure cultural sensitivity and effectively engage with the diverse communities we serve.”

Joining the board are:

Zac Cullen , CEO and president of Cullen Insurance Agency

, CEO and president of Cullen Insurance Agency Pamela Gaspar , vice president and Antelope Valley center manager for Citizens Business Bank

, vice president and Antelope Valley center manager for Citizens Business Bank Michael Hernandez, youth career coach with JVS So-Cal

youth career coach with JVS So-Cal Debra LaBon , educator, retired from Palmdale School District

, educator, retired from Palmdale School District Alex Massari, an attorney with Derryberry & Associates LLC

Continuing board members include:

Samantha Schmitz , co-owner of Lucky Luke Brewing Co. and board president

, co-owner of Lucky Luke Brewing Co. and board president Joe Acosta , owner of The Original Karen’s Kitchen and board vice president

, owner of The Original Karen’s Kitchen and board vice president Lori Fischer , realtor with Coldwell Banker and board secretary

, realtor with Coldwell Banker and board secretary Ken Lawrence , loan production manager for GEM Mortgage and board treasurer

, loan production manager for GEM Mortgage and board treasurer Joshua Ginsberg , CEO and president of Digi-VUE Advertising

, CEO and president of Digi-VUE Advertising Tonia Symensma-Cohen, PhD

The Children’s Center Board of Directors is responsible for providing fiscal oversight, setting strategic goals, and establishing organizational policies.

“We are excited to expand our board with individuals who draw from diverse backgrounds and expertise, both personally and professionally,” said Sue Page, CCAV’s executive director. “It is more important than ever for the Children’s Center to tap into a wide range of perspectives that will help guide or organization through the challenges of today and into the future.”

About the Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley

Founded in 1988, the Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley is a nonprofit organization that provides a continuum of services aimed at breaking the cycle of trauma. This includes preventing abuse as well as caring for the needs of child victims of abuse and their families. The center offers comprehensive prevention, intervention, and treatment services. CCAV also serves as the lead agency in coordinating the resources of multiple community-based organizations to ensure clients have access to a broad range of support. For more information, visit ccav.org.

