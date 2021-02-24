Fry’s goes out of business, shuts all stores in Southern California

Fry’s, the giant home electronics retailer with stores across the Southern California, announced Wednesday it is going out of business and shuttering all of its locations.

“After nearly 36 years in business as the one-stop-shop and online resource for high-tech professionals across nine states and 31 stores, Fry’s Electronics Inc. has made the difficult decision to shut down its operations and close its business permanently as a result of changes in the retail industry and the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a statement on the company’s website.

“The company will implement the shut down through an orderly wind down process that it believes will be in the best interests of the company, its creditors and other stakeholders. The company ceased regular operations and began the wind-down process on February 24, 2021 … (and) is in the process of reaching out to its customers with repairs and consignment vendors to help them understand what this will mean for them and the proposed next steps,” according to the statement.

Customers and vendors with questions were given the following directions:

— For equipment currently being repaired, email customerservice@frys.com, to arrange for return of the equipment;

— For items needing repair under a performance service contract, call 800-811-1745;

— For consignment vendors needing to pick up their inventory at Fry’s locations, email omnichannel@frys.com.

In addition to its wide-ranging inventory, Fry’s was known for its creative store architecture and decor, which featured different themes at different locations. For example, Fry’s Burbank store included the likeness of an alien spaceship appearing to crash into the building over the main entrance, along with large-scale alien props inside the store to flesh out the theme.

The company also had stores in Manhattan Beach, Woodland Hills, Industry and Fountain Valley.

–