L.A. County extends moratorium on evictions through June 30

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to extend a local eviction moratorium through June 30.

The local moratorium applies where it does not overlap with state protections for residential tenants unable to pay rent due to COVID-19-related financial stress. It covers commercial evictions, no-fault evictions and prohibits ousting tenants for unauthorized occupants, pets and other nuisances.

The board had generally been extending the measure one month at a time, but Supervisor Sheila Kuehl recommended the longer time period.

“I am heartened by recent reductions in cases and deaths caused by COVID-19 and hopeful that the end of the pandemic may be coming into view, but we are not out of the woods yet and neither are renters,” Kuehl said. “No one should be threatened with eviction or made homeless by this pandemic, so, once again, we are acting to make sure that no one loses their home as a result of this prolonged public health crisis.”

The board’s unanimous vote also approves penalties of up to $5,000 per violation per day for tenant harassment or retaliation or double that in the case of senior or disabled tenants.

