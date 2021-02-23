Free COVID-19 testing, flu shots in Lancaster this Saturday

LANCASTER – There will be a free COVID-19 testing and flu vaccination mobile clinic in Lancaster this Saturday.

It’s happening from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, in the parking lot of the Iglesia Ni Cristo – Church of Christ, located at 558 Pillsbury Street.

The no-cost event is presented by the church, in partnership with Curative and coordination with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Registration is preferred. To register, visit: https://curative.com/sites/24617.