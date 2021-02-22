Man killed Saturday in two-vehicle crash in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A man died Saturday evening in a two vehicle collision in Lancaster, authorities said.

The fatal collision happened around 5:21 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, on 10th Street West, south of Avenue H-12, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“Preliminary investigation indicates a male adult in a Mercedes was conducting a U-turn on 10th Street West, to travel southbound. The second vehicle indicates a male adult in a Ram 1500 was traveling northbound on 10th Street West. The two vehicles collided into one another on 10th Street West, south of Avenue H-12,” the news release states.

The driver of the Mercedes was pronounced dead at the scene by responding paramedics. His identity has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

The cause of the collision is still being investigated, but speed does not appear to be a factor in the collision, sheriff’s officials said.

“It is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs played a role,” the sheriff’s news release states. No further information on the crash was made available.

Anyone with information regarding this collision encouraged to contact the traffic investigators at Lancaster Sheriff Station at 661-948-8466.

