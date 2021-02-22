Local artists and authors sought for vrtual Inkwell: Palmdale’s Book & Art Festival

PALMDALE – The City of Palmdale is looking for local authors and artists to participate in the 2021 Inkwell: Palmdale’s Book & Art Festival scheduled for a virtual launch on Saturday, May 1.

Inkwell: Palmdale’s Book & Art Festival is a unique opportunity for artists and authors of all ages to display their work, and network with other local artists, authors, and the public. This year’s festival will feature a virtual exhibit, artist webinars, live paintings, and home activity kits.

Interested persons are encouraged to apply on the city’s website at www.cityofpalmdale.org/Inkwell . The deadline for applications is Friday, March 12 and there is no fee to participate. Each selected featured artist or author will be provided a time slot to present virtually about their work.

“This is a great opportunity to engage with the community in a fun and safe virtual platform,” said Recreation Supervisor Laura Rice. “Artist and authors will be able to display their art, share their literary creations, and network with other artists, authors, and the public.”

“If you are interested in participating in the Festival speak for a few minutes about and have the opportunity to sell your work, then I encourage you to apply to be one of our featured presenters,” said Palmdale City Library Director Robert Shupe.

For more information, call 661-267-5905.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

