Lancaster man killed in Kern County traffic crash

Authorities on Monday identified the driver killed in a single-vehicle crash last week in southeast Kern County.

He was 31-year-old Franklin Lee Jones of Lancaster, according to a news release from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

The fatal collision occurred around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, on Tehachapi Willow Springs Road, north of Backus Road.

“Franklin Lee Jones was the operator of a vehicle that lost control and collided with a tree at the above-mentioned location,” the news release states.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information on the collision was released.

