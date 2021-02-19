Local churches partner to offer free COVID-19 testing in Palmdale

PALMDALE – The African American Community Empowerment Council, Tabernacle Group, and Temple of Deliverance Ministries Int’l have partnered to bring free COVID-19 tests to Palmdale and surrounding Antelope Valley Communities. Palmdale residents will receive the test at no cost, courtesy of this collaboration.

Tests are available to anyone, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not. Results are reported within two to three days of taking the test. The drive-thru and walk-up testing site is in the parking lot of Temple of Deliverance Ministries Int’l, which is located at 38448 20th Street East in Palmdale.

No appointment is necessary, but registration is preferred. For morel information or to register visit: http://bit.ly/aacec-temple

“This service will support our local efforts to expand the safe reopening of our local economy, create our new normal, and boost our mental health,” said Osas Otasowie, Bishop of Temple of Deliverance Ministries Int’l. “It is our hope that the testing program combined with the health education and linkage to resources, thanks to the Children’s Center of Antelope Valley, will promote health, offer hope and help to stop the spread.”

This testing site is sponsored by the African American Community Empowerment Council and Tabernacle Group. The testing is processed by Colors. Community Ambassadors from Olive Support Services and Temple of Deliverance Ministries are staffing the drive-thru center. Materials and personnel are available in both English and Spanish.

“It is known that the African American Church is one of the trusted resources for information and spiritual guidance in the black community,” Otasowie added. “Statistics show that African Americans are most likely to die from Covid-19 because of not being tested and other health issues. It is with urgency that the AACEC and Churches have come together to serve our black communities most affected throughout the State of California”

[Information via news release from Temple of Deliverance Ministries International.]