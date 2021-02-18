Palmdale presents healing field proceeds to local veterans groups

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale presented a total of $42,672 to five local veterans groups from proceeds raised from the Palmdale Healing & Honor Field, which was on display last Nov. 1 through Nov. 11 at Pelona Vista Park.

Presented by the Palmdale Auto Mall Association and the City of Palmdale, the Palmdale Healing & Honor Field featured 2,020 flags on 7½ foot tall poles in ordered rows. Flags were available for purchase at $30 each to honor a veteran or member of the military, law enforcement, fire/EMS, or any medical personnel.

The five groups who each received checks for $8,534.40 were American Legion 348 represented by Richard Hayes and Carl Hernandez; Coffee 4 Vets represented by Tony Tortolano and Mayra Duarte; Point Man AV represented by Mike Bertell and Stacia Nemeth; Vets 4 Veterans represented by John Parsamyan and Jack Woolbert; and VFW 3000 represented by Duane Svoboda and Michael Keysers. Making the presentations were Mayor Steve Hofbauer, Mayor Pro Tem Laura Bettencourt, and Councilmembers Austin Bishop, and Richard Loa. Remarks were made by George Degroote and Rich Carr of the Rally Auto Group, who represented the presenting sponsor, Palmdale Auto Mall.

“I’m so proud that our community so generously stepped up in a big way to help our local veterans groups through this incredible event,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “Special thanks to City Manager J.J. Murphy who was a driving force in bringing the display here, all the City staff and volunteers who put in the time and effort needed to make this happen, as well as our presenting sponsor the Palmdale Auto Mall.”

“Today shows just how much this community values its veterans and heroes,” said Mayor Pro Tem Laura Bettencourt. “This is one way we can all say thank you to these five organizations whose members are making a positive impact across the Valley, doing great things for our veterans every day.”

“Like so many organizations, our veterans groups have been unable to do their normal fundraising efforts during the COVID-19 crisis,” said Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy. “The generosity and compassion that this community has for each other and, in particular our veterans, is amazing,”

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–