Business Services Division’s annual job fair goes virtual

PALMDALE – The Business Services Division will host its third annual job fair on Thursday, Feb. 25, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Due to COVID-19, the event will be held online.

More than 12 employers and over 40 job opportunities will be available in areas such as manufacturing, general labor, office administration, driving, customer service, youth programs, and more.

This event is free and open to the public, but participants must register on Eventbrite at www.bsd_jobfair_2021.eventbrite.com.

Candidates must also register with CalJobs at www.caljobs.lacounty.gov. Homeless and justice-involved job seekers are encouraged to attend. Job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally, and adhere to basic virtual job fair etiquette guidelines.

The event is sponsored by Business Services Division in partnership with America’s Job Center of California, Antelope Valley Union High School District, City of Palmdale, Los Angeles Department of Social Services, Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office, Assemblyman Tom Lackey’s office, City of Lancaster, Invest Employment Solutions, JVS So Cal, Los Angeles County Office of Education GAIN Division, Maximus, State of California Employment Development Department, West Coast Baptist College, and Youth Work.

For more information, email dsantamaria@jvs-socal.org or call 661/208-4954, or email hernandez_jose@lacoe.edu or call 661/265-0124.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

