Annual AV Fair Bridal Show going virtual

LANCASTER – The AV Fair & Event Center’s 17th annual Bridal Show will be held virtually this year.

This 31-day event will start March 1 and will offer a one-stop online portal, featuring several industry vendor links, social media giveaways, raffles, gift cards and more.

Participating online vendors will provide insights, services and products ranging from invitations, to wedding cakes, transportation, photography, flowers, decorations, music options, jewelry to catering services. Vendors looking to participate in the event must register by Feb. 22.

During the 31-one-day virtual event, brides, grooms, wedding planners and anyone who’s part of wedding planning will have access to see all that local and regional vendors have to offer. Many of the participating vendors will be offing exclusive discounts, giveaways and gift baskets.

According to the Event Coordinator, Linda Erb, “For 17 years the AV Fair & Event Center has had the honor of hosting the community’s largest bridal show. In the past, we’ve partnered with the best and most prestigious wedding event professionals in the region. All of us in this industry are passionate about what we do and how we do it. Although it’s very different this year, love always prevails and we’re all here to inspire and help brides, grooms, their friends and families plan a perfect wedding, reception and honeymoon.”

The AV Fair & Event Center will also host online bridal event sweepstakes and promotions throughout the month of March. There will be a limited number of bridal swag bags available for $15, while supplies last.

For all Bridal Show information, contact Linda Erb at 661-948-6060, ext. 123, or visit www.avfair.com.

[Information via news release from the AV Fair & Event Center.]

–