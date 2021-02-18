39 citations issued during Palmdale traffic operation on Ave. S

PALMDALE – More than three dozen citations were issued Wednesday when deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station conducted an operation targeting traffic violators on eastbound Avenue S during the evening commuting hours.

“The operation mainly targeted drivers who pass on the right, near the curb, between Cemetery Road and 25th St East, as well as driver’s who drive over the painted median and westbound left turn lane in order to enter the eastbound left turn lane for 25th St East,” according to a news release by the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

“We have received numerous complaints about these issues and have had several traffic collisions in this area due to these types of violations. We have conducted enforcement in the area and seen firsthand the scope of the problem. Therefore, it was decided to an operation to saturate the area would make a larger impact on the issue,” the news release states.

During the operation, 39 citations were issued, one warning was given, and two vehicles were impounded.

Local sheriff’s officials are warning motorists that it is unsafe and illegal to drive outside of a marked traffic lane in order to pass other vehicles, especially when it is done at a high rate of speed compared to the vehicles in the traffic lanes.

“It is imperative that all drivers follow the traffic laws, as they were enacted to keep everyone safe as they travel on the roadways of California,” the sheriff’s news release states.

