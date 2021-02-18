PALMDALE – More than three dozen citations were issued Wednesday when deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station conducted an operation targeting traffic violators on eastbound Avenue S during the evening commuting hours.
“The operation mainly targeted drivers who pass on the right, near the curb, between Cemetery Road and 25th St East, as well as driver’s who drive over the painted median and westbound left turn lane in order to enter the eastbound left turn lane for 25th St East,” according to a news release by the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.
“We have received numerous complaints about these issues and have had several traffic collisions in this area due to these types of violations. We have conducted enforcement in the area and seen firsthand the scope of the problem. Therefore, it was decided to an operation to saturate the area would make a larger impact on the issue,” the news release states.
During the operation, 39 citations were issued, one warning was given, and two vehicles were impounded.
Local sheriff’s officials are warning motorists that it is unsafe and illegal to drive outside of a marked traffic lane in order to pass other vehicles, especially when it is done at a high rate of speed compared to the vehicles in the traffic lanes.
“It is imperative that all drivers follow the traffic laws, as they were enacted to keep everyone safe as they travel on the roadways of California,” the sheriff’s news release states.
4 comments for "39 citations issued during Palmdale traffic operation on Ave. S"
Robert mijares says
I’m so glad for traffic officers people are driving like maniacs especially on the freeways please do something ! Very few people pull over to the right for emergency vehicles anymore how about doing a sting operation for that and speed. Ty law enforcement keep up the great work god bless you and please be safe so you can go home to your families after a dangerous and unpredictable shift.
Looking for the easy way says
Pat yourselves on the back LEO’s! Big damn deal! There are just as many pedestrians killed as there are in vehicle crashes! LEO’s should be ticketing pedestrians walking in the roadways & jaywalking! But no they are just filling the local government coffers!
AV Illegal says
So, wait…..citing people in cars is a bad thing and just to generate revenue, but citing people out of cars (still imposing a fine) is ok, and a good thing. Why don’t you think about how many pedestrians are homeless and that fine will create harsh consequences on them. You see, no matter which way you turn there is an argument to just do nothing…..or that would make you mad too.
You just can’t please everyone. I get the feeling you would have said the same thing in reverse if they had a targeted operation citing the pedestrians.
Angus says
I never thought I’d be the guy saying traffic enforcement’s a wonderful thing. Living up here, no gentle way of putting it, you people are idiots. Never have I seen so many people lose control of their vehicles, driving in a perfectly straight line.