Man killed in head-on crash with big rig in Lancaster area

LANCASTER – A motorist was killed Wednesday in a head-on crash with a big rig in the Lancaster area.

The collision was reported about 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, at East Avenue J and 170th Street East, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A man behind the wheel of a 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage was westbound on Avenue J when he “allowed his vehicle to turn to the left and into the eastbound lane of travel,” CHP Officer Monique Mischeaux said.

The driver of a 2020 Freightliner traveling east was unable to avoid the car, according to Mischeaux.

“Tragically, another life was lost here in the Antelope Valley,” Mischeaux said. “This is the sixth person killed so far this year in the Antelope Valley CHP jurisdiction. You can help us prevent these senseless deaths by obeying all traffic signs and signals, obeying the speed limit, and always wearing your seatbelt.”

The fatally injured man was not immediately identified. The CHP said drugs or alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash.

