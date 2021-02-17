L.A. County Health Officer issues cold weather alert for Antelope Valley

LANCASTER – A cold weather alert was issued Wednesday for the Antelope Valley after the National Weather Service forecast that wind chill temperatures would go below freezing through the weekend.

The weather service forecasted lows under 30 degrees near Lancaster on Wednesday and Thursday nights, and a wind chill as low as 20 degrees early Thursday.

After a predicted 40-degree Friday night, temperatures are expected to drop again to the 30s Saturday and Sunday nights, NWS says.

“Children, the elderly, and people with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during cold weather,” Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said after issuing the alert.

“Extra precaution should be taken to ensure they don’t get too cold when they are outside.”

Davis urged the public to protect themselves from the cold by dressing in layers and covering their heads, hands and feet. Pets should also be brought indoors overnight, Davis said.

Davis warned of the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning, noting that people should avoid using stoves, barbecues or ovens to heat their homes and install a detector for the odorless gas.

Those who need shelter can take advantage of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority’s Winter Shelter Program, and can go to www.lahsa.org or call 2-1-1 for information.

