L.A. County urges cities, nonprofits to apply for $33 million in parks funding

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County has more than $33 million available for parks development and wants to put it to work in communities where green space is sparse, the parks department announced Tuesday.

The money comes from an annual parcel tax imposed by Measure A, the Los Angeles County Safe, Clean Neighborhood Parks and Beaches Measure of 2016, which generates about $95 million annually.

“In 2016, voters passed Measure A by a vast majority — making clear that investments in green spaces are a matter of public health and social equity,” Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis said.

The Regional Parks and Open Space District encouraged representatives of eligible park development entities, including cities, non-profit organizations, community-based organizations and schools, to attend a workshop to learn how to apply for funding during this grant cycle. Projects may include recreational facilities, multi-use trails, water conservation and parkland acquisition. An additional $1 million will fund technical assistance to help communities with the greatest need for parks develop projects and write successful applications for the competitive grant dollars.

“Never before has there been such a significant need to make direct investments that lead to new park development in communities of color, which have been disproportionally impacted by COVID,” said LA County Parks and Recreation Director Norma Edith Garcia-Gonzalez. “During this pandemic, (parks have) provided respite, emotional and physical well-being for millions of Los Angeles County residents and serve as community hubs and safety nets to provide essential and social services.”

Workshop registration and more information is available at rposd.lacounty.gov.

–