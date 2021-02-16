25-Year veteran LASD deputy dies of Covid-related illness

LOS ANGELES – A 25-year veteran deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department died Sunday from an illness related to COVID-19, the department announced.

Pedro Romo, 49, had worked as a school resource deputy at Valencia High School for the past 13 years, the sheriff’s department said on social media.

“Our department is grieving the loss of another #LASD deputy, who served our communities for 25 years,” Sheriff Alex Villanueva said on Twitter. “Today we ask that you keep Deputy Pedro Romo, and his entire family in your prayers.”

“Deputy Pedro “Pete” Romo… was a beloved husband, father and a 25 year veteran of our Department,” according to a statement posted on official Instagram account of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept.

As of Monday, 2,857 sheriff’s department employees had tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, including more than 1,909 sworn personnel, according to the department’s website.

