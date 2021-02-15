Man shot dead in Lancaster, two others wounded [update: victim ID’d]

LANCASTER – Three people were shot, one of them killed, in Lancaster Saturday night, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 10:15 p.m. Saturday. Feb. 13, in the 44000 block of Third Street East, according a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Deputies responded to the location for a gunshot victim call. Upon their arrival, they found three victims,” the news release states.

“A male Black 21 years old was pronounced dead at the scene. A male Black 20 years old and a female Black 21 years old were both transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds,” the news release continued.

The deceased man’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. A motive for the shootings was not immediately known, and no further information on the incident was released by the Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information on these shootings is encouraged to call the sheriff’s homicide division at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

UPDATE: The deceased has been identified as 21-year-old Elijah Martin of Victorville, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

–