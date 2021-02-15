Help detectives find missing juvenile [update: FOUND]

UPDATE: Kadejah Marie Sabir has been found, the sheriff’s department announced Monday night. No additional details were released.

**

LANCASTER – Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives are seeking the community’s help in locating an “at-risk” missing juvenile who was last seen on Valentine’s Day.

Kadejah Sabir, 15, was last seen around 10 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, near 8th Street in Lancaster, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

Sabir is described as black, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, around 125 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and braces. She likes to wear baggy and vintage style clothing and she has a nose piercing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kadejah Sabir is encouraged to contact the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.