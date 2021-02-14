Virtual “Let’s Talk H2O! with PWD” happening Feb. 24

PALMDALE – Palmdale Water District (PWD) will host a virtual Let’s Talk H2O! with PWD to share information about how the Littlerock Creek watershed was adversely affected by the Bobcat fire and what mitigating steps are being taken.

The free virtual event is scheduled for 3 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24; registration is required at palmdalewater.org. The first 25 people to sign up and attend will receive a PWD 100th anniversary book.

“Sixty percent of the District’s watershed was burned by the Bobcat fire,” GM Dennis D. LaMoreaux said. “This is the most damage the watershed has suffered since the Littlerock Dam was built nearly 100 years

ago. We invite our community to join us to learn about the damage and what it means for our water supply.”

The virtual event, featuring LaMoreaux, and PWD Engineering/Grant Manager Scott Rogers will provide attendees with information about the history of the dam and reservoir, watershed damage, importance of the watershed to PWD and its customers, emergency sediment removal and a U.S. Geological Service study/partnership.

There will be photos and drone videos from the dam and reservoir, which has been closed by the U.S. Forest Service for safety and environmental recovery.

[Information via news release from the Palmdale Water District.]

–