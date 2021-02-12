Palmdale, Lancaster city halls to close for Presidents’ Day holiday

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s administrative and business offices, South Antelope Valley Emergency Services (SAVES), the Palmdale Playhouse, Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, Chimbole Cultural Center, and Palmdale City Library will be closed on Monday, Feb. 15, in observance of Presidents’ Day.

To report emergencies after hours, weekends or on holidays, residents may call 661-267-5338 or download the Recycle Coach app through the Google Play or Apple App store. Issues may also be reported online at www.CityofPalmdale.org. Emergencies include sewer overflows, roadway/right of way hazards including downed tree limbs, downed signs and potholes, or broken sprinkler lines in City parks and landscaped areas.

Library materials may be ordered, and online services such as Homework Help, and eLibrary may be accessed 24 hours a day, every day at www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

Parking and administrative citations may also be paid online, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at www.cityofpalmdale.org/206/Citations.

Palmdale’s administrative and business offices will reopen for appointments only on Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 7:30 a.m. Due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, Palmdale offices are currently open by appointment only until further notice. To make an appointment or to be directed to a department for assistance, call 661-267-5100 or email info@cityofpalmdale.org.

Lancaster City Hall to resume normal business hours on Tuesday

All city of Lancaster offices will also be closed on Monday, Feb. 15, in observance of Presidents’ Day. Lancaster city offices will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, Feb. 16. In the meantime, officials are urging resident to utilize the city services offered online at www.cityoflancasterca.org.

Lancaster City Hall has been open and taking the appropriate safety precautions. Measures being taken to protect the health of the community include the mandatory use of masks, social distancing, modified access to the building, and frequent cleaning and disinfecting according to the CDC’s guidelines.

Lancaster City Hall’s regular business hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday; and Fridays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The City Maintenance Yard normal hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday; and Fridays, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.