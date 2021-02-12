Lancaster Sheriff’s Station reminds residents to do the #9PMRoutine

LANCASTER – A local resident posted security camera images to social media recently that showed a man going car to car, checking to see if any doors were unlocked. The post caught the attention of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station, which used the incident to warn residents.

“Had any of the doors been unlocked, it would have only been a matter of seconds before he stole items from the car. The owners wouldn’t even have noticed until the next morning,” according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

Authorities are reminding local residents about the #9PMRoutine!, an initiative that promotes safe habits to prevent unnecessary thefts from vehicles, as well as home and car burglaries.

Lancaster Sheriff’s Station officials are encouraging residents to set a nightly alarm at 9 p.m. on their smartphones, watches or other devices to remind them to:

Remove valuables (electronic devices, wallets, etc.) from their vehicle.

Ensure that vehicle doors and trunks are locked.

Check that all house and property exterior doors and garages are locked.

Turn on exterior lights.

“We are all in this together, so don’t just join us – help us spread the word within your community. Post a picture of you locking your doors and/or securing your car, hashtag #9PMRoutine. Remind your neighbors, friends and loved ones to lock their valuables too,” local officials said in the news release.

