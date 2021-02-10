Puppy mill raid uncovers chop shop in Acton

ACTON – Investigators raided a puppy mill in Acton and discovered a motorcycle chop shop on the property, authorities announced.

The bust happened around 8 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, when deputies served a search warrant on the 6600 Block of Juniper Crest Road in Acton, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Several puppies were found in a neglected, and/or near-death state and rescued. Animal Care and Control officials immediately took custody of the animals and.. treated [them] for Parvovirus. All animals will be inspected and documented by Animal Care and Control officers,” the news release states.

“Additionally, investigators discovered a motorcycle ‘chop shop’ operating on the property. Taskforce for Regional Auto Theft Prevention (TRAP) detectives responded to the location to assist with the recovery of numerous stolen motorcycles and miscellaneous parts,” the news release states.

The occupants of the property were detained, sheriff’s officials said. The suspects’ names were not immediately released.

No further information was provided.

The operation was conducted by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies assigned to the Community Partnerships Bureau in conjunction with the county’s Department of Animal Care and Control – Major Case Unit.

