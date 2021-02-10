2 injured in crash involving dump truck in Castaic

CASTAIC – Two people were injured in a crash involving a dump truck Tuesday evening that shut down all lanes on the southbound Golden State (5) Freeway in Castaic.

The crash was reported about 7:30 p.m. on the freeway near Allen Canyon, north of Cherry Canyon, said Officer Patrick Kimball with the California Highway Patrol.

Details on how the crash occurred were not immediately available, but Kimball said a dump truck had overturned at the scene.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department took two people to hospitals, said supervising fire dispatcher Jeremy Stafford. Their conditions were not immediately available.

As of about 9:30 p.m., all but one lane remained blocked on the southbound Golden State Freeway, Kimball said.

–